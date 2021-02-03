What to Watch on Wednesday: Vote live for the best Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2021 (8 p.m., CBS) - Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host this interactive special in which viewers will be able to vote live for the top Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years. Viewers can watch and vote for their top pick now on CBS.com/SBGC. The top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast, when viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags. The ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show. Also, Kevin Frazier reports on the new commercials that will air during this year’s event.

The Conners (9 p.m., ABC) - Darlene hires her first assistant at Wellman’s Plastics but soon realizes she is anything but helpful, while Jackie is laser-focused on her dream of being a contestant on “Jeopardy!”

