What to Watch Thursday: New ’30 for 30’ documentary uses ‘deepfake’ technology

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL (9 p.m., ESPN) - This latest 30 for 30 documentary covers the colorful (OK, it was pretty hostile) battle between Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis and his nemesis, NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. One of the most fascinating elements of this documentary is that filmmakers used “deepfake” technology to bring Davis and Rozelle, both deceased, back to life to speak for themselves. A recent article on Forbes.com explains how it worked: Director Ken Rodgers, with permission from the Raiders and the NFL, found stand-in actors who were the same build, height and weight as Davis and Rozelle, then used prosthetics that covered their heads and necklines. When the actor wearing the mask moved and spoke, it looked like Davis and Rozelle moved and spoke, only it was digital. The script was written using bits of dialogue taken from transcripts and historical records.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - In this episode, Dennis Murphy reports on Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi, who went missing in broad daylight from her off-campus job at a softball field in Atlanta in March 1994. As police are interviewing everyone in Shannon’s orbit, they receive a mysterious phone call that changes everything. Murphy interviews Shannon’s sister Monique Melendi, Shannon’s parents Luis and Yvonne Melendi, and others.

