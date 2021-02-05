What to Watch on Friday: New ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary hits Hulu

Deadly Therapy (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack and her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope. However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for. Also stars Meredith Thomas, Steve Richard Harris, Eric Roberts, Gigi Gustin.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the bizarre murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright, a Memphis basketball legend who went missing in 2010 and was found dead ten days later. At the time, Lorenzen’s mother, Deborah Marion, insisted she knew who murdered her son and was relentless in helping detectives solve his case. Canning has interviews with Lorenzen’s mother, his friend Dr. Bill Adkins, Phil Dotson and others.

Framing Britney Spears (Hulu) - The latest “New York Times Presents” documentary chronicles the meteoric rise and disturbing fall of Britney Spears, which has devolved into a Kafkaesque court battle that has reawakened her fandom and raised pressing questions about mental health and an individuals’ rights. The film offers a re-examination of her career and a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship and captures the unsavory dimensions of the American pop-star machine.

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix) - This new Sam Levinson film stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple who return home from the premiere of the movie that Malcolm is sure will be a critical and financial success. The mood of the night changes as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the strength of their love.

