What to Watch Saturday: New Lifetime documentary on Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina

Whitney & Bobbi: Didn’t We Almost Have It All (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter with Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Both women faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune — and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely dying in the same tragic way. The documentary is an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, offering intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them. The 2015 Lifetime movie “Whitney” will air at 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony.

NFL Honors (9 p.m., CBS) - The 2020 season is celebrated with the presentation of awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more, plus the unveiling of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy hosts, with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.