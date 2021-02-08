What to Watch on Monday: Ghosts of Seasons Past visit ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron, left, stops in to hang with his best friend Matt James, a Raleigh native, on the Feb. 8 episode of “The Bachelor.” ABC

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Emotions run high in Week 6 as MJ and Jessenia squabble, cocktail parties are called off and a group date gets unexpectedly competitive. Also tonight, Heather Martin, a contestant on the Colton Underwood season of “The Bachelor,” crashes the show to make a play for Raleigh native Matt James (contrary to rumors, Matt insists that while he has met Heather in the past, the two of them have never had a romantic relationship). Matt does get a break from the drama with a one-on-one date with Pieper and some hang-time with his best friend (and fellow Wake Forest football alum) Tyler Cameron.

Women in Blue (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this new Independent Lens documentary, women officers in Minneapolis seek gender equity and redefine what it means to protect and serve, but a fatal shooting may hinder their progress.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.