What to Watch Tuesday: Tony Shalhoub and Christopher Meloni on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - I don’t expect everyone to be as excited about this as I am, but tonight, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Tony Shalhoub — aka the one and only Adrian Monk — explore his immigrant roots. (In addition to “Monk,” the award-winning actor is known for his role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Big Night.”) Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU” and “Oz”) is also on tonight.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (8 p.m., NBC) - Simon wrestles with his future at SPRQ Point after calling out racial bias at the company.

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - Is he faking?? I must know!

Iraq’s Assassins / COVID in Yemen (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In tonight’s “Frontline,” allegations that Iranian-backed Shia militias are threatening and killing critics with impunity and targeting U.S. interests. Also, a look at how COVID-19 is worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

