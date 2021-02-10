TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Robin Roberts presents a special on Tuskegee Airmen

“Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” narrated by Robin Roberts, premieres on the History Channel on Feb. 10, 2021.
“Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” narrated by Robin Roberts, premieres on the History Channel on Feb. 10, 2021. HISTORY

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage (8 p.m., History Channel) - “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts executive-produced and narrates this look at the heroism, legacy and contributions of America’s first Black military pilots and how their contributions inspired the next generation of activists and leaders pushing for racial equality and civic change. The documentary features archival footage and anecdotes, including memories from Roberts, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  

TV

Bellator MMA promotion moving exclusively to Showtime

February 09, 2021 9:27 PM

TV

French soccer league asks gov’t for financial rescue plan

February 09, 2021 6:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service