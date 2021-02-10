What to Watch on Wednesday: Robin Roberts presents a special on Tuskegee Airmen

“Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” narrated by Robin Roberts, premieres on the History Channel on Feb. 10, 2021. HISTORY

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage (8 p.m., History Channel) - “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts executive-produced and narrates this look at the heroism, legacy and contributions of America’s first Black military pilots and how their contributions inspired the next generation of activists and leaders pushing for racial equality and civic change. The documentary features archival footage and anecdotes, including memories from Roberts, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman.

