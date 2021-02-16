What to Watch on Tuesday: New network comedy premieres ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’

Adrian Groulx as young Dwayne Johnson and Matthew Willig as Andre The Giant in the NBC comedy “Young Rock.” NBC

Queen Sugar (8 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 5 premiere, the Bordelon siblings must put their complicated lives aside so that they can come together to run the clan’s struggling sugar cane farm.

Young Rock (8 p.m., NBC) - In this new half-hour series, actor Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032 and reflects on his life that’s shaped him into the man he is today, from growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, to navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football.

Kenan (8:30 p.m., NBC) - Another new comedy series from NBC, this one starring Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) as the co-host of an Atlanta morning show who is also a widowed father of two daughters (oh, hello “Unicorn”) who realizes he needs to make some changes in his life. Don Johnson plays his father-in-law and Chris Redd plays his brother. North Carolina native Fortune Feimster plays one of his morning show coworkers.

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new two-part documentary examines the roots of Black religion, from the trans-Atlantic slave trade to the ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted faith practices from slavery to emancipation. The conclusion airs tomorrow night at 9.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.