What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Black Church’ documentary series concludes

The Masked Dancer (8 p.m., Fox) - In this two-hour season finale, a look back at some highlights and then the winner is crowned.

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - We get the second part of this documentary examining the roots of Black religion, from the trans-Atlantic slave trade to the ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted faith practices from slavery to emancipation. The documentary is presented by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr and features Jennifer Hudson.

I Survived a Crime (10 p.m., A&E) - This new series premieres tonight with two new half-hour episodes. The series uses surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime and follows individuals going about their daily lives until confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families. Hosted by ABC News reporter Gio Benitez.

