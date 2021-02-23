TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ premiere, country music ‘Roots’

Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent in “Superman & Lois” on The CW. Nino Muñoz The CW

Superman & Lois (8 p.m., The CW) - The Superhero Channel premieres their latest drama-based-on-a-comic, this one one focusing on the story of Superman and reporter Lois Lane. In the first episode, Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch) return to idyllic Smallville, but mysterious strangers cause trouble.

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Tonight, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps explore the diverse backgrounds of country musicians Clint Black and Rosanne Cash.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
