What to Watch Friday: Billie Holiday and Billie Eilish are the subjects of new films

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - In this new episode, former NXIVM member Dr. Danielle Roberts defends branding members of the alleged sex cult, while former members India Oxenberg and her mother Catherine open up about how they are doing after the group’s founder was convicted of felonies.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - A two-hour episode looks at how Lori Vallow became the center of doomsday cult and a horrific tragedy involving the murder of her two children. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell, arrested a year ago in Hawaii, had been under suspicion since the disappearance of Vallow’s two children, whose bodies were ultimately discovered buried on Daybell’s property in Idaho. The “20/20” yearlong investigation spans seven states, and includes details of Vallow’s past, including her broken marriages, ex-spouses’ deaths and actions she allegedly took regarding her children, who she referred to as “zombies.” Amy Robach has interviews with Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ Vallow; with Janis Cox, Vallow’s mom; Summer Shiflet, Vallow’s sister; and Melani Pawlowski, Vallow’s niece.

The United States v. Billie Holiday (Hulu) - This new movie, from filmmaker Lee Daniel, tracks how legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday was targeted by the federal government in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop Holiday from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.” Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day is in the title role. It also stars Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne Garrett Hedlund, Miss Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell and Erik LaRay Harve.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+) - This new documentary tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. Directed by R.J. Cutler, the film offers an intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

