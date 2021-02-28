What to Watch Sunday: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards (8 p.m., NBC) - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards shows (thank you!), which will celebrate the best in TV and film. Fey and Poehler host from separate stages in New York and Los Angeles, respectively. A group of celebrity presenters will announce the winners from the stage, but the winners will accept their awards virtually. There will be a small number of people in the audience, mainly made up of frontline and essential workers. The Netflix film “Mank” leads nominations tonight with six. Jane Fonda and Norman Lear receive special honors.

Allen v. Farrow (9 p.m., HBO) - In the second installment of this four-part documentary series, the close-knit Allen-Farrow family is torn apart by Woody’s relationship with Mia’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi. Also, Dylan Farrow details the abuse allegations that changed her life.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.