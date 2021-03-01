What to Watch Monday: Nick Jonas is back on ‘The Voice,’ ‘Bachelor’ women tell all

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Nick Jonas is back to join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for a new season. We start, of course, with the first round of blind auditions.

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight we get the “Women Tell All” episode, hosted by Chris Harrison. Fifteen women return to talk of their time on the show competing with each other for the affections of Raleigh native Matt James. Serena Pitt and Matt meet for the first time since she rejected him during last week’s episode, and there is lots — LOTS — of drama with Victoria (no surprise). We’ll also get a special preview of the remaining episodes this season.

Debris (10 p.m., NBC) - In this new drama, two agents from two different continents and with two different philosophies must work together to investigate the wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft, which is having mysterious effects on mankind.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix) - In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, this new documentary offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, “I Got A Story To Tell” is an intimate portrait of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.