What to Watch Saturday: An Ann Rule Lifetime movie and a new 48 HOURS mystery

Tahmoh Penikett and Diane Neal star in “Circle of Deception” on Lifetime. AENetworks-LIfetime

Circle of Deception (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, based on Ann Rule’s true crime book “Practice to Deceive,” the small island community of Whidbey Island, Washington, is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas, is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, ex-wives, and best friends, it is discovered that Peggy enlisted the help of her former lover, Jim Huden, to murder Russel.

48 HOURS (CBS) - Correspondent James Brown reports on Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old college student and the step-daughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, who disappeared and was murdered in Alabama in the fall of 2019. Her grief-stricken parents are now fighting to get a new law passed because her alleged killer, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on the streets even though he had been arrested for kidnapping and beating two men earlier that year. Brown interviews Blanchard’s family, close friends and more.

Fit For a Prince (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, sparks fly when a seamstress tries to impress a prince by designing dresses for a charity ball.

