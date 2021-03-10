TV

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC reports on a con man who pretended to be a Royal prince

The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox) - Niecy Nash is the guest host for Season 5. Tonight, Group A performs. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke return as panelists.

The Con (10 p.m., ABC) - ABC’s con-of-the-week story is about Anthony Gignac, who moved to Miami and for three decades pretended to be Prince Khalid bin al-Saud, a member of the Saudi Royal family, and swindled a wealthy Florida real estate mogul and others out of millions. One mistake on the part of Gignac is the catalyst to the investigation that reveals his true identity. Whoopi Goldberg hosts.

