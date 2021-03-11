What to Watch Thursday: A ‘Big Night In’ and a Raleigh barbecue shoutout on ‘Unicorn’

Big Night In for the Arts (7 p.m., WRAL and online) - Arts councils across the Triangle team with WRAL to present an evening of entertainment to support the local arts community. The benefit will feature music from Tony-nominated stage and film star Ariana DeBose, recording artist Scotty McCreery, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis and the folk duo Mandolin Orange. We’ll also enjoy the work of acclaimed actor and playwright Mike Wiley. You can watch on television on WRAL or stream on WRAL.com and on the WRAL app. A preview party starts online at 6:30 p.m. at RDU On Stage’s Facebook page, and United Arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages. More info on the show and how to donate here.

The Unicorn (9:50 p.m.., CBS) - Wade, Forrest and Ben decide to schedule colonoscopy appointments at the same time after they learn that Ben is scared to go. Meanwhile, Michelle tries to avoid her sister Meg’s (Nicole Byer) boyfriend drama, but Delia winds up getting over-involved in Meg’s issues. For those keeping score of all the Raleigh shout-outs on the show, tonight’s episode will be a good one: keep your ears perked for Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue and your eyes peeled for Trophy Beer.

COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown (10 p.m., NBC) - Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor this Dateline special from the Lincoln Memorial to mark one year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The special will feature an exclusive interview with Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen on the economic toll driven by the coronavirus and how the country can begin rebuilding, as well as an interview with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about the vaccine rollout. We’ll also get coverage on vaccines and the new variants, the future of travel and how small businesses are coping.

Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt host "COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown" on NBC.

My Beautiful Stutter (discovery+) - This streaming special follows five kids who stutter, ages 9 to 18, from all over the United States and all walks of life, who, after experiencing a lifetime of bullying and stigmatization, meet other children who stutter at an interactive arts-based program, The Stuttering Association for the Young, based in New York City. Over the course of a year, the special shows the incredible transformation that happens when the young people experience for the first time the revolutionary idea at the heart of SAY: that it’s okay to stutter.

