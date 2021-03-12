What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ reports on the case of woman abducted from Target

“Dateline” reports on the strange case of Sherri Dally, abducted by a fake police officer from a Target parking lot in Ventura, California, in 1996. NBC screen grab

Oprah with Meghan and Harry (8 p.m., CBS) - If you missed Sunday’s jaw-dropping Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, here’s your chance. It’s worth your time.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Josh Mankiewicz reports on a shocking case involving the abduction and murder of wife and mother Sherri Dally. Dally was handcuffed in a Target parking lot in front of witnesses on a Monday morning in Ventura, California, in 1996, and taken into an unmarked car by a blond woman. But when her family reached out to police, detectives could not find any record of an arrest. The case goes crazy from here. Mankiewicz interviews Sherri’s mom Karlyne Guess, Sherri’s friends Kristin Best and Debbie English, Detective Matt Harvill and others.

20/20: Stranger than Fiction: The Murder of Angie Dodge (9 p.m., ABC) - Crime novelist Scott Turow talks about the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge, which landed the wrong man, Chris Tapp, in prison for 20 years. Includes an interview with Dodge’s mother, whose research — coupled with the DNA work of genetic genealogist CeCe Moore — exposed the true killer.

Back to School: Kids, COVID and the Fight to Reopen (9 p.m., CNN) - Jake Tapper covers COVID-19’s impact on reopening schools across the country.

kid 90 (Hulu) - As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye, star of “Punky Brewster,” carried a video camera everywhere she went, documenting hundreds of hours of footage which she then locked away for over 20 years. Now a documentary, “kid 90” presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. Included: David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

