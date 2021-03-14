What to Watch Sunday: DaBaby, Harry Styles and others perform live at the Grammys

Charlotte rapper DaBaby rehearses for The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The show will broadcast live from the Staples Center in LA on March 14. CBS

The Grammy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Trevor Noah hosts this year’s awards show, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Harry Styles will open the show with a performance, followed by 22 other announced acts during the show — including BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and others. Charlotte rapper DaBaby (nominated for four Grammys) is scheduled for two performances, teaming with Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch. And look for Taylor Swift to perform with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. According to Billboard.com, the show will also pay tribute to independent venues severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by having bartenders, box-office managers and other venue workers present some categories from venues likeThe Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), The Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville).

Deadly Dating Game (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this movie, A talk show host becomes suspicious of her ex-boyfriend when the man she met through a radio promotion ends up dead.

The Clown & The Candyman (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Serial killers Dean Corll and John Wayne Gacy each murdered dozens of boys, undetected for years in the 1970s, but new evidence uncovers the shocking connections between them and a nationwide pedophile ring.

Allen v. Farrow (9 p.m., HBO) - In the final part of this four-part documentary series, Dylan and the family attempt to heal after a bitter 1993 custody battle. Also, the momentum of the #MeToo movement, with Ronan Farrow’s public support, emboldens Dylan to go public with her story for the first time.

