What to Watch Tuesday: Keith Morrison’s ‘Beatrice Six’ documentary streams today

DISCOVERY+

Holmes Family Effect (8 p.m., Fox) - In this new series, professional contractor Mike Holmes (known for his show on HGTV), his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, tackle projects that help people who are making a difference in their communities. Each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise deserving people by transforming their spaces, from a neglected school building to a rundown youth center.

The Beatrice Six (Discovery+) - In this new two-part documentary, streaming on Discovery Plus, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison looks at how the brutal 1985 murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska. Four years after the murder, six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the whole case — and the town — upside down. The other people named in the Beatrice Six are Thomas Winslow, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Debra Shelden, James Dean and Kathy Gonzalez.

Staged (Hulu) - Season 2 of this BBC series comes to Hulu. In it, David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as themselves — two bickering actors making a drama out of a crisis.

