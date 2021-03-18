What to Watch Thursday: Internet sleuths and DNA technology crack ‘Lavender Doe’ case

Keith Morrison reports on how internet sleuths and new DNA technology helped solve the Lavender Doe murder case in Texas, on the March 18 episode of “Dateline NBC.” DATELINE NBC

The Unicorn (9 p.m., CBS) - Last week’s episode — the guys all get colonoscopies at the same time and eat some Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue — got bumped because of President Biden’s prime time address. So tonight we get that episode and the season finale back to back. In the finale, Wade comes to terms with putting his relationship with Shannon in the past and starts dating again. Also, Delia realizes why she has been so controlling her whole life, and Michelle takes on the role of managing Ben’s business finances. Be sure to check out our story about how “The Unicorn” gives the show its Raleigh feel, even though it’s filmed in Los Angeles.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison reports on a case involving the discovery of unidentified body in Kilgore, Texas, referred to by internet sleuths as “Lavender Doe.” These armchair detectives — along with new DNA technology and a determined investigator — not only find her identity, but also her killer. Morrison interviews Lt. Eddie Hope, along with some of the internet detectives, a reporter and a representative of DNA Doe Project.

