What to Watch on Friday: NCAA tournament games and a new Marvel series

NCAA Basketball - The NCAA basketball tournament is in full swing today, and there are a few ACC games on the schedule. We’ll get Virginia Tech vs. Florida at 12:15 p.m. on CBS, Georgia Tech vs. Loyola IL at 4 p.m. on TBS, Wisconsin vs. UNC at 7:10 p.m. on CBS, Rutgers vs. Clemson at 9:20 p.m. on TBS, and Syracuse vs. San Diego at 9:40 p.m. on CBS.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - This Marvel Studios series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon), and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier). The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Country Comfort (Netflix) - This new Netflix movie, with a decidedly Hallmark vibe, follows a young country singer played by Katharine McPhee, who takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children when her singing career gets derailed. The first-time nanny becomes the mother figure the kids were missing, and also discovers the band that will get her career back on track.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix) - This new movie, based on the 2019 college admissions scandal that sent Felicity Huffman to prison, slipped by us when it dropped on Wednesday. The movie focuses on Rick Singer, the man at the center of the scandal, and his deals with wealthy families to get their privileged offspring into college. Matthew Modine plays Singer.

