What to Watch Saturday: ‘Ruby’ launches new VC Andrews movie series on Lifetime

Raechelle Bano, left, stars as Ruby and Naomi Judd stars as Grandmère Catherine in V.C. Andrews’ ”Ruby” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

NCAA Basketball Tournament - The march to the most asterisky championship game ever continues. Local / ACC games of interest today: UNC-Greensboro vs. Florida State at 12:45 on truTV; and Ohio vs. Virginia at 7:15 on truTV.

Ruby (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Lifetime begins a new series of movies inspired VC Andrews books, starting tonight with “Ruby,” about a young woman named Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Naomi Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as she falls in love with her high school sweetheart, Paul Tate (Sam Duke), but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Gil Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love. Another movie in the Landry Family series airs tomorrow night, and two more next weekend.

Chasing Waterfalls (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls.

