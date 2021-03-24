What to Watch Wednesday: ‘Genius: Aretha’ miniseries ends, plus new HBO sports doc

Aretha Franklin (L), played by Cynthia Erivo, meets Arista founder Clive Davis, played by Christopher Redman, in “Genius: Aretha” on the National Geographic Channel. National Geographic

NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament - In ACC play today we have Louisville vs. Northwestern at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Genius: Aretha (9 p.m., National Geographic) - The final two parts of this miniseries about Aretha Franklin air tonight. In the first episode, Aretha is nominated for a Grammy but snubbed, and parts ways with Jerry Wexler. At 10, Aretha endures emotional losses but pushes herself artistically and triumphs. She moves to Arista, and with the help of Clive Davis, gives a 1998 Grammy performance that solidifies her eternal reign as the Queen of Soul.

The Day Sports Stood Still (9 p.m., HBO)- This feature documentary tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the remarkable turn of events that followed. Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua chronicles the abrupt game stoppage and the prominent role of athletes in the cultural reckoning on racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic, and the complex return to competition in the summer and fall. At the center of the film is the first-person account of NBA All-Star and president of the NBA Players Association, Chris Paul, who also executive produced the film.

The Con (10 p.m., ABC) - An episode called “The Wine Con” focuses on Rudy Kurniawan, who entered the wine scene in the 2000s, spending up to a million dollars a month on rare wine at auctions, throwing lavish dinners and becoming the darling of the wine world. Kurniawan also became the center of one of the most outrageous scams of all-time, conning some of the richest collectors in the world. It was all a scam. Rudy’s friend, filmmaker Arthur Sarkissian, and novelist Jay McInerney, take viewers around the world with investigators, wine experts and former FBI agents as they uncover lie after lie.

