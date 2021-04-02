What to Watch Friday: 20/20 reports on Menendez brothers’ newfound TikTok fame

ABC’s “20/20” reports on the online movement to free the Menendez brothers, in prison for killing their parents. ABC

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - 20/20 reports on the new attention on Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989, because of new TikTok videos about their case. The videos, created mostly by teenagers, examine the case through the lens of 2021 with many calling for the brothers to be released from prison. The videos have more than 130 million views on TikTok. Tonight’s show dives into the original crime and has new interviews with Lyle from prison. Also, Menendez home movies and interviews with family and friends.

Hysterical (9 p.m., FX/Hulu) - A new documentary that goes backstage and on the road with veteran comedians to discover how a group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game. It features Kelly Bachman, a comedian and NC State grad born and raised in North Carolina. This streams on Hulu tomorrow.

Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Masters documentary covers the life and career of jazz trumpeter Doc Severinsen, leader of the band for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” who continued a schedule of touring and performing into his 90s.

Moment of Truth (IMDb TV) - All five parts of this documentary series land on IMDb TV today. It tells the story of the murder of James Jordan, father of basketball great Michael Jordan, and the investigation that sent two Lumberton teens to prison. Read more about “Moment of Truth” here.

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu) - This feature documentary explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years - the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members, the documentary takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing into unicorn investment territory, and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.

