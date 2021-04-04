What to Watch on Sunday: Angela Bassett narrates ‘The Lion Queen’ documentary

Angela Bassett narrates the two-hour documentary “Malika The Lion Queen” on Fox. FOX

Malika the Lion Queen (8 p.m., Fox) - Angela Bassett narrates this new two-hour documentary telling the story of the exhilarating and harrowing life of Malika, a lioness of a powerful pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. This untold story of the lioness’s experience is an educational exploration about the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom. Fox has joined Wildcat Sanctuary Pride to sponsor all of its lions for one year, covering the cost of food, veterinary bills and habitats for the big cats. To sponsor a big cat at Wildcat Sanctuary, click here: wildcatsanctuary.org/sponsor-a-wild-one.

My Grandparents’ War (8 p.m., PBS NC) - The start of a new four-part history-genealogy series which has celebrities Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Rylance, Kristin Scott Thomas and Carey Mulligan exploring their families’ past. Tonight’s episode features Helena Bonham Carter.

The Color of Love (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie, inspired by a true story, centers on an African American widow with two kids of her own who also often fosters children in need. She finds out that two white siblings she fostered twice before have fled from their latest foster home, and wants to adopt them.

SAG Awards (9 p.m., TNT, TBS) - The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show takes place tonight, honoring outstanding performances of the past year in 13 categories, including both television and film.

Gangs of London (10 p.m., AMC) - In the premiere of this new series, London’s most powerful criminal, Finn Wallace, is found dead and nobody knows who ordered the hit. His son Sean puts a stop to all criminal business in London until he finds his father’s killer.

