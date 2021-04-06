What to Watch on Tuesday: Ken Burns’ ‘Hemingway’ documentary continues on PBS

Hemingway (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Tonight we get Part 2 of Ken Burns’ three-part documentary series on Ernest Hemingway, one of America’s greatest and most influential writers. The six-hour series, from Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Hemingway, interweaving his eventful biography with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, to reveal the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created. Tonight’s Part 2 covers Hemingway’s life after achieving literary fame, and as he reports on the Spanish Civil War and begins a romance with Martha Gellhorn. The final part airs Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Soul of a Nation (10 p.m., ABC) - The season finale looks at the Tulsa Race Massacre nearly 100 years later. Also, the unseen Black men who have been sentenced to death row, and an examination of the racial reckoning in present-day America, which some call “the third reconstruction.”

