What to Watch Thursday: Katey Sagal stars in new Erin Brockovich-inspired series

Rebel (10 p.m., ABC) - Katey Sagal stars in this new Erin Brockovich-inspired series, playing Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. Sagal’s character is described as a “funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.” Erin Brokovich is an executive producer for the show. The series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer and Andy Garcia.

Meet the Press Reports (NBC News Now / Peacock) - Season 2 of this NBC News program begins today on NBC News Now, a digital streaming network. Each weekly, half-hour episode will be hosted by “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. In the first episode, Todd explores how violent domestic extremism has infected the country’s politics and if the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol could foreshadow a potentially violent future. It dives into how populism, grievance politics and nationalism play into extremism and what law enforcement, national security experts and elected officials can do to combat domestic terrorism in the future. This will also be available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
