What to Watch Sunday: ‘Shameless’ series ends, ‘Serial Killer Week’ continues

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur (7 p.m., Oxygen) - Night 2 of Oxygen’s “Serial Killer Week” looks at Bruce McArthur, who was a friend, grandfather, mall Santa, landscaper and ruthless serial killer. McArthur lived a double life in Toronto, eluding cops for years while he engaged in a hedonistic lifestyle filled with violent sex that often resulted in murder. Then he took advantage of his work as a gardener to bury his victims’ body parts in the yards of his posh clientele.

Beware of the Midwife (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a couple who have doubts about delivering their first baby in a hospital hire a midwife to safely give birth at home. But their worst nightmare occurs when their midwife, Rose, kidnaps their newborn to have a grandchild of her own. Mouna Traor, Raven Dauda and Michael Xavier star.

Shameless (9 p.m., Showtime) - In the series finale, Carl finds his calling on the force and Frank faces his mortality. Immediately following the finale, Showtime will host a virtual cast reunion with reminiscences about the show and also give fans the chance to virtually explore the Gallagher home (this access will remain available beyond tonight’s event). The reunion happens at gallagherhouse.com.

The Nevers (9 p.m., HBO) - In this new series, Victorian London is rocked by a supernatural event which gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind. This also streams on HBO Max.

