What to Watch Monday: Special remembers Prince Philip, HBO debuts true crime doc

Pray, Obey, Kill (9 p.m., HBO) - The first episode of a five-part documentary series from acclaimed investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. The story: On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as “The Bride of Christ.” Two back-to-back episodes tonight, with new episodes airing each Monday. This will also stream on HBO Max.

Prince Philip: A Royal Life (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This PBS Newshour special looks at Prince Philip’s life, legacy and his influence within the royal family, throughout the United Kingdom and around the world.

pray obey kil_fitted.jpeg
The true crime documentary “Pray, Obey, Kill” debuts on HBO on April 12, 2021. HBO

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., Fox) - In tonight’s season finale, a look at fugitives Maurice Nesbitt, Josephine Overaker and Frederick Arias.

Down a Dark Stairwell (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this Independent Lens documentary, two communities navigate an uneven criminal justice system after an unarmed Black man is killed by a Chinese American police officer at a Brooklyn housing project.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
