What to Watch on Wednesday: Brian Austin Green joins ‘The Conners’

Brian Austin Green, left, with Sara Gilbert in “The Conners” on ABC. ABC

The Conners (9 p.m., ABC) - Dan meets a surprise visitor who shares some unsolicited advice, leaving him feeling guilty. Meanwhile, Darlene welcomes a new employee to Wellman Plastics. Candice Bergen and Brian Austin Green guest star. This is Bergen’s second appearance on the show, playing Ben’s mother, and Green is on tap for two episodes, playing a nomad living out of his van and taking a temporary job in Lanford.

NOVA: Picture a Scientist (9 p.m., PBS NC) - In this special two-hour NOVA, a look at women STEM professionals in the United States, a group that takes up less than a quarter of all STEM positions (and the numbers are even lower for women of color). The special looks at a growing group of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists, exposing longstanding discrimination, and leading the way in making science more inclusive. A biologist, a chemist, and a geologist lead viewers on a journey through their own experiences in the sciences, ranging from outright harassment to years of subtle slights.

