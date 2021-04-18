What to Watch on Sunday: New Kate Winslet miniseries, Country Music Awards

dd

The Murders at the Boarding House (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This is Part 2 of Oxygen’s two-part documentary on Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente. In Part 1, the Sacramento Police Department found human remains in the backyard of Puente’s boarding house while investigating a missing person’s case, and Puente went on the run. In Part 2, Det. John Cabrera pieces together the clues of Puente’s dark past to form a picture of the grandmotherly killer. Meanwhile, Puente is hiding out in an L.A. motel, and lining up her next victim – an elderly man she meets in a bar. But the man recognizes Puente’s face on the news and tips off police.

Academy of Country Music Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host this 56th annual awards show, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. The action comes live from three iconic venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

My Father’s Other Family (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a DNA test reveals a woman’s late father lived a double life. She meets the half sister she never knew she had, but things get scary when the inheritance comes into play.

Mare of Easttown (10 p.m., HBO) - This new seven-part miniseries explores the dark side of a close community and examines how family and past tragedies can define our present. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. Julianne Nicholson plays Mare’s best friend since childhood; Emmy-winner Jean Smart plays Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice plays Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters plays the the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; and Guy Pearce plays a local creative writing professor. This will also stream on HBO Max.

