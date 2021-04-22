What to Watch on Earth Day: Cher helps save an elephant, Disney has ‘Whale’ secrets

Cher races to Pakistan to try to save the world’s loneliest elephant in the Paramount+ documentary “Cher and the Loneliest Elephant.” PARAMOUNT

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (8 p.m., PBS NC) - This new three-part series airs all episodes tonight. In the first one, Greta Thunberg witnesses impacts of climate change, including melting glaciers and dying trees in Canada and fire devastation in California; a U.N. conference in Madrid.

2040 (8 p.m., The CW) - Concerned about his young daughter’s future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to global warming.

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant (Paramount+) - This Smithsonian documentary follows Cher (yes, that Cher) as she races to Pakistan to help save the “world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavan. The global celebrity lent her star power and enormous drive to a cause that grew out of a global social media campaign, backed by expert wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners. To succeed, the group would have to overcome a series of daunting challenges, moving a 4-ton elephant over 2,300 miles in the middle of a global pandemic. This will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel on May 19 at 8 p.m.

Secrets of the Whale (Disney+) - From Academy Award-winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, this new documentary series plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the four-part Earth Day special-event series unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations and narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

Life in Color (Netflix) - In this new three-part documentary series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color.

Meet the Press Reports: Water Security (8 p.m., NBC News Now) - As a part of NBC News’ week-long “Climate Challenge” series, Meet the Press Reports takes a deep dive into America’s broken water infrastructure system, including lead pipes, water shortages, agricultural runoff, droughts, flooding and native lands. This airs on the NBC News streaming channel, NBC News NOW and is available the next day on demand on Peacock.

Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding star in the new Peacock comedy “Rutherford Falls.” PEACOCK

Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - A new comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call. This Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation,” “Good Place”) series has five Native writers on staff — one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television.

Ellen’s Next Great Designer (HBO Max) - In this new six-episode series, design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres gives uniquely talented, up-and-coming furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. The designers will compete in innovative furniture-making challenges from studios in their hometowns, with DeGeneres appearing in each episode to the contestants and the judges. Actor Scott Foley is host and judge, along with judges Brigette Romanek and Fernando Mastrangelo.

