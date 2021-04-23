What to Watch Friday: George Floyd special on 20/20, new true crime on ‘Dateline’

“20/20” presents a portrait of the life of George Floyd, airing April 23, 2021. ABC

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News presents a portrait of the life of George Floyd, a North Carolina native, told by those closest to him. On Tuesday, a Minneapolis jury found Floyd’s killer, former police officer Derek Chauvin, guilty of murder. Interviews include: Gianna Floyd, Floyd’s youngest daughter; friends and family of Floyd; Christopher Martin, the former store clerk who testified that he regretted taking the allegedly counterfeit $20 bill from Floyd; Maya Santamaria, former nightclub owner who employed both Floyd and Chauvin; and Clarence Castile, uncle of Philando Castile. This program will also recap protests that spread across the nation last year following Floyd’s killing, and will explore what Chauvin’s verdict means for America.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison reports on the murder of private investigator and former police officer Taylor Wright. When Wright vanished from Pensacola, Florida, in September 2017, detectives think there is more to the story when a friend receives strange text messages from Wright’s phone. The two-hour broadcast features interviews with Detectives Chad Willhite and Jeff Brown;Taylor’s best friend Barbara Evanson; Taylor’s ex-husband Jeff Wright and more.

Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max) - Season 2 of this Emmy-nominated sketch show premieres. The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Joining the cast this season are featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend, and returning this season are core cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. We also get several celebrity guest stars, including executive producer Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku and many more.

