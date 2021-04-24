What to Watch Saturday: On ’48 Hours,’ family dog wrongly blamed for cowboy’s murder

“48 Hours” reports on the murder of Ray Green, which his wife Dani initially blamed on the family dog, a German Shepherd named Jazzy. CBS / 48 HOURS

My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a mother discovers that the nanny who framed her for abandoning her 3-year-old daughter is her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. Forced to go on the run to prove her innocence and protect her child, she learns that the woman is a psychopath.

Hearts Down Under (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a New York restaurant owner inherits a charming cafe in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia, where she starts to fall for the cafe’s charismatic chef.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant reports on the bizarre murder of Ray Green in Dillsboro, Indiana, in May 2014. Green and his wife Dani, both horse trainers and “Cowboy Action Shooters,” seemed like the perfect couple to friends and neighbors. But when Dani called Ray’s mother to tell her that their family dog, a German Shepherd named Jazzy, had killed Ray, the mother called the local police and asked them to check it out. When police arrived at the property, Dani said the dog hadn’t killed Ray, but that Ray, who was also a trucker, was out on the road. But Ray’s truck was sitting right there in the yard. The dog was also missing. Police asked to search the property and Dani told them they could search anywhere they wanted — except for a large metal toolbox near the front door.

