What to Watch Tuesday: New true crime doc ‘When Philip Met Missy’ streams today

The Discovery+ true crime documentary “When Philip Met Missy” follows the case of Philip Snider and the disappearance of his wife Roberta, in Hartville, Ohio.
Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Broadway veterans Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin investigate their family histories.

Philly DA (9 p.m., PBS NC) - We get the third installment of this new Independent Lens docuseries detailing the dramatic work inside the office of current Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a fiery civil rights attorney who won a longshot campaign for D.A.in 2017 and has continued to make headlines ever since. In Episode 3, Larry’s campaign promise to never pursue the death penalty is put to the ultimate test following the tragic death of a Philadelphia police officer, as his family and the police union call for the death penalty. Lives – and his credibility – hang in the balance of the D.A.’s biggest decision yet.

When Philip Met Missy (discovery+) - This new true crime special tells the story of what happened after 72-year-old Philip Snider told his Hartville, Ohio, neighbors that his 70-year-old wife, Roberta, died of natural causes during a trip to Graceland mansion in Memphis. Snider said his wife became sick and he flagged down an ambulance, which took her away, but he couldn’t remember anything more. Not long after Roberta disappeared, Philip struck up a friendship with a newcomer named Missy, and rumors started to swirl. Police got wind of the gossip and began an intensive investigation. Discovery+ (this is a streaming exclusive, not on TV) promises “a cycle of surprising and sinister twists that viewers won’t see coming.”

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
