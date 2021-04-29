What to Watch Thursday: Specials mark the 10th wedding anniversary of William & Kate

BBC America will air three hours of content on April 29 for the “Will & Kate 10th Anniversary Celebration” celebrating the marriage of Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BBC America

Will & Kate 10th Anniversary Celebration (6 p.m., BBC America) - BBC America’s celebration of the 10th anniversary of the royal wedding of Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Catherine Middleton starts at 6 with a special on the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana (“Charles and Diana’s Wedding: You Had to Be There”) and then “Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen” at 7. The special on William and Kate’s wedding starts at 8. That special will (to quote BBC America): “encapsulate the glory of Catherine’s breathtaking arrival at Westminster Abbey, as well as highlight extracts from the ceremony and the traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.”

William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary (8 p.m., The CW) - The CW will also have a special celebrating the Cambridges’ 10-year wedding anniversary, followed by a repeat of “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” at 9.

Lucy the Human Chimp (HBO Max) - This new documentary tells the story of Janis Carter, a student in 1970s Oklahoma, who took a job caring for Lucy, a chimp raised as a human by psychologists Maurice and Jane Temerlin. But when Lucy reached adolescence, the Temerlins realized her size and strength made her too dangerous to cohabitate with humans and devised a plan to take Lucy to Gambia, where she would be taught to live in the wild. Planning to go along for just a few weeks to help Lucy acclimate, Janis ended up becoming the leader of Lucy’s small chimpanzee troupe – and, ultimately, left behind her life in the U.S. forever. A gripping story of survival against the odds, Lucy The Human Chimp is a moving, first-person account of Janis’ life with Lucy – a remarkable, unbreakable friendship between species. This is an extended cut of the UK / Channel 4 version.

The Bad Seed (Sundance Now) - Based on the books by award-winning New Zealand author Charlotte Grimshaw, this series tells the story of Ford and Simon Lampton, two brothers from the same dysfunctional family with a dark history. Simon has escaped his past to become a successful obstetrician living in the best part of town with the perfect family. Older brother Ford, once estranged and still rough around the edges, appears to be the only outward disruption to Simon’s controlled life. But when the Lampton’s neighbor is brutally murdered, Detective Marie Da Silva’s routine investigation draws the household into a hurricane of scandal and threatens to change Simon and Fords’ lives forever.

