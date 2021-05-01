What to Watch on Saturday: 48 HOURS reports on Scott Peterson’s new trial

On “48 HOURS,” a California court has granted Scott Peterson a new trial in the death penalty phase of his case, but he is seeking a retrial on murder charges for the killing of his wife Laci. 48 HOURS / CBS

Revenge Delivered (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a dark truth comes to light when a renowned obstetrician suspects that one of her resident students is secretly the vengeful daughter of someone from her past.

48 HOURS: Case In Question (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti looks at developments in the case of Scott Peterson, who nearly two decades ago made international headlines for being convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Peterson was back in a California courtroom this week because his death penalty conviction has been overturned. Peterson will get a new trial as to his sentence, but his supporters are pushing for a completely new trial saying they have new exonerating evidence. Could he get a new trial? The show hears from Peterson’s attorney and his sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, and from one of the original detectives on the case.

