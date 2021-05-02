What to Watch on Sunday: Durham’s Franklin Boone learns his ‘American Idol’ fate

Franklin Boone performs in a special April 19 episode of “American Idol” featuring comeback contestants. ABC

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - We get the results of the “comeback show” tonight, which means we find out if Durham singer Franklin Boone (who first appeared last season) will get another shot on the show. Boone’s roots here are very deep. His great-great-grandfather, Dr. James E. Shepard, is the founder of North Carolina Central University. The singer-songwriter appeared on the show last season, but had to do his performances from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of 10 performers from last season invited back to try for a spot.

How I Met Your Murderer (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, the host of a true-crime podcast learns her husband was involved in the death of his high school sweetheart. After linking the crime to other murders in the area, she soon fears she may be living with a serial killer.

Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden (8 p.m., HISTORY) - Ten years after the raid on Bin Laden’s hideout, this two-hour HISTORY Channel documentary opens an unprecedented window into the hunt for the man who masterminded the September 11 attacks and then disappeared, thwarting American efforts to bring him to justice for nearly a decade. The documentary provides a sweeping account of the story, linking policy, intelligence and military decision-making as they converged on a mysterious compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Those interviewed include not only President Barack Obama, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Secretary Robert Gates, CIA Director Leon Panetta, and Admiral William McRaven, but also key, though unnamed, intelligence officers, who narrowed the search for Bin Laden after years of no leads or false starts, and the military planners, SEAL operators and army pilots selected to carry out the raid.

Murderous History: Chicago’s White City Devil (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - In this episode, travel back to Chicago during the 1893 World’s Fair, when the city came into its own -- and a serial killer was on the loose. Follow the Chicago and Philadelphia police departments as they hunt down “America’s first serial killer”—H.H. Holmes. See how late-19th century detectives proved the guilt of Chicago’s White City Devil without the aid of forensic science. In the 1890s, H. H. Holmes was known as a swindler, but was he also a ruthless killer? (Spoiler alert: Oh yes.)

Pose (10 p.m., FX) - We get the premiere of the third and final season. It’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens.

