What to Watch on Wednesday: A new true crime documentary series hits Netflix

Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix) - This new four-part documentary series examines the hunt for the “Son of Sam,” which captivated the world in the late 1970s, but also the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers, which is all but forgotten. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (“Cropsey,” “Murder Mountain”) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out.

Kids Say the Darndest Things (8 p.m., CBS) - This reboot hosted by Tiffany Haddish includes a visit to the “Price is Right” set, where the kids take turns playing games with Drew Carey.

Human: The World Within (9 p.m., PBS NC) - We get the premiere of the new six-part series, which explores how are lives are powered by our bodies. The series uses personal profiles of a diverse group of people from around the world as entry points into the inner workings of six bodily systems: nervous, circulatory, digestive, immune, sensory and reproductive. This week’s episodes focus on reproduction and the circulatory system.

