TV farewells: The end is near for these popular shows

Time ran out on “MacGyver” last week. We’ll bid farewell to “Mom” next week, and “NCIS: New Orleans” soon after that. “Shameless” is done and “Superstore” has closed.

Yes, it’s that bittersweet time of year when we’re forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the coming weeks, many series will air their grand finales and/or launch final seasons.

To keep track of the departures, and help you brace for some sad good-byes, we’ve compiled the following list of outgoing shows:

“Pose” — The groundbreaking drama series about the ballroom culture and life in the LGBTQ+ community during the 1980s and ’90s kicked off its seven-episode final season on May 2. The series finale is set for June 6. (10 p.m. Sundays, FX).

“Shrill” — The Aidy Bryant-led comedy series, based on Lindy West’s 2016 book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman,” drops its third and final eight-episode season this week. (May 7, Hulu).

“Mom” — Time for a big group hug. The warm-hearted sitcom that boldly told stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction — and brought Allison Janney two Emmy Awards — closes the curtain on its acclaimed eight-year run. (9 p.m. May 13, CBS).

“Last Man Standing” — The Tim Allen family sitcom that found new life on Fox after being cancelled by ABC, goes out for good this time. The Baxters will call it a wrap with an hourlong finale. (9 p.m. May 20, Fox).

“NCIS: New Orleans” — The crime drama will go out with a wedding as Pride (Scott Bakula) and Rita (Chelsea Field) tie the knot. And, of course, there will be one more case to crack. But don’t go thinking the “NCIS” franchise is waning. CBS has already ordered another spin-off set in Hawaii. (10 p.m. May 23, CBS).

“Mr. Inbetween” — The Australian crime drama fronted by Scott Ryan will end with its upcoming nine-episode third season on FX, which kicks off with back-to-back episodes. (10 p.m. May 25, FX).

“The Bold Type” — The glossy fashion-magazine drama returns this month for its fifth and final season. The show’s swan song will consist of six episodes. They’ll find Jane, Kat and Sutton “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world.” (10 p.m. May 26, Freeform).

“The Kominsky Method” — Alan Arkin left the Golden Globe-winning comedy last year and Season 3 will begin with the news that his character, Norman Newlander, has died. That means Sandy (Michael Douglas) will now have to navigate his golden years without his best pal by his side. (May 28, Netflix).

“Conan” — Conan O’Brien will wrap up his long-running TBS late-night talk show on June 24 as he readies for a move to HBO Max, where he will host a weekly variety show. The final weeks of shows will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of his late-night career. (11 p.m. weeknights, TBS).

“Bless the Harts” — The animated comedy about a Southern family and featuring the voice talents of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Kumail Nanjiani has been canceled after only two seasons. Its run is expected to end June 20. (7:30 p.m. Sundays, Fox).

“Van Helsing” — The vampire drama will end with its 13-episode fifth season, which launched on April 16. The season finds Vanessa (Kelly Overton), Violet (Keeya King), and Jack (Nicole Munoz) “risking everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all.” (10 p.m. Fridays, Syfy).

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — The juicy reality series that brought us into the rich-and-famous lives of the Kardashians will come to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons. The farewell tour began on March 18 and though a finale date has yet to be announced, expect it to air in mid-June. (8 p.m. Thursdays, E!).