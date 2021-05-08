What to Watch Saturday: Did someone use COVID to hide Florida mom’s disappearance?

“48 Hours” reports on the disappearance of Gretchen Anthony, pictured here with husband David Anthony. Did someone use the excuse of a COVID-19 diagnosis to cover up a crime? CBS 48 HOURS

VAX LIVE: The concert to Reunite the World (8 p.m., ABC and CBS) - Selena Gomez hosts an event (with a special appearance by Prince Harry) aiming to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone. Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. perform. The audience is composed of fully vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers. You can also watch on ABC News Live, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App.

Memories of a Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a murderabilia shop clerk uncovers her family’s own dark history while trying to sell souvenirs from an unsolved crime.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a travel agent who is up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation and visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, and she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated.

48 Hours: The COVID Cover-Up: Searching for Gretchen Anthony (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates what happened to Jupiter, Florida, mother Gretchen Anthony, who disappeared last March after her friends and family received text messages from her phone saying she tested positive for COVID-19. Just weeks before she disappeared, Anthony had filed for divorce from her husband, David Anthony, a fitness trainer. Did she really send the messages, or was someone using COVID-19 to cover up a crime? When police performed a welfare check at Anthony’s home, a neighbor reported that she had heard a woman screaming, “like she was being attacked.” Security images showed a man lurking on her patio the morning the neighbor heard the screams. Tune in to learn more about what else the images showed and how the case was resolved.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Elon Musk hosts and Miley Cyrus performs.

