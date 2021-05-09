What to Watch on Sunday: A&E continues its WWE Legends series with a Booker T doc

Biography: Booker T (8 p.m., A&E) - A&E continues its WWE Legends series (continuing through June 6) featuring the most famous wrestlers of our time. This week, a look at Booker T — an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion and a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his career in the ring, Booker T also became a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming. An episode of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” that follows at 10 p.m. will focus on Booker T, who scours the country looking for his lavish King Booker robe and his first WCW Championship Title, as well as the legendary dog collar worn by his childhood idol, Junkyard Dog.

What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages (8 p.m., CNN) - Don Lemon explores the impact and genius of Marvin Gaye, his unprecedented “What’s Going On” album and the anatomy of several of the 1971 record’s iconic hits that reflect significant challenges and divisions in the nation today.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - The remaining finalists perform one song dedicated to the special loved ones in their lives in honor of Mother’s Day and a second song from the Coldplay songbook, mentored by the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin.

Ziwe (11 p.m., Showtime) - Writer, comedian and performer Ziwe brings her no-holds-barred brand of comedy to her new late-night variety show.

