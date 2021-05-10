TV

What to Watch on Monday: A special honors the impact of women comedians

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, shown here accepting the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2018, is one of six women honored by Lifetime and Variety for their comedic impact.
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women the Comedians (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This special honors the comedic impact of Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Michaela Coel and Kate McKinnon. There’s also a special tribute to comedic icon Gilda Radner, and the charitable foundation Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit.

The Crime of the Century (9 p.m., HBO) - This two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates. The first part airs tonight and Part Two will air tomorrow.

Through the Night (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This POV documentary tells the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider whose lives intersect at a 24-hour day care in New Rochelle, N.Y.

People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In 2001, actor Robert Blake finds his new wife, Bonny Lee Bakely, shot in the head in the couple’s car. The largest homicide investigation in LAPD history uncovers a story of blind ambition and betrayal.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

