TV
What to Watch on Monday: A special honors the impact of women comedians
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women the Comedians (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This special honors the comedic impact of Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Michaela Coel and Kate McKinnon. There’s also a special tribute to comedic icon Gilda Radner, and the charitable foundation Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit.
The Crime of the Century (9 p.m., HBO) - This two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates. The first part airs tonight and Part Two will air tomorrow.
Through the Night (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This POV documentary tells the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider whose lives intersect at a 24-hour day care in New Rochelle, N.Y.
People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In 2001, actor Robert Blake finds his new wife, Bonny Lee Bakely, shot in the head in the couple’s car. The largest homicide investigation in LAPD history uncovers a story of blind ambition and betrayal.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments