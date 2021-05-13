What to Watch Thursday: Some CBS finales, and at least one show ends for good

Young Sheldon (8 p.m., CBS) - “Sheldon” closes out its fourth season with Missy’s first heartbreak, which triggers a series of events that shake up the Cooper family. This show will return for Season 5.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) - “Mom” has been one of the best broadcast network sitcoms of the past several years, and it all ends tonight after eight great seasons (the ending is due mostly to series co-star Ana Faris bailing unexpectedly last year). Tonight, Bonnie, played by Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney, gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill, played by Kinston NC native Jamie Pressly, takes a walk down the aisle with Andy. For what it’s worth, the show has been great his past season, even without Faris, and that’s thanks in large part to Kristen Johnston, who joined the show two years ago. But honestly, the whole cast is solid (it also stars Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner). Things could definitely get sad tonight. “Mom” has never been afraid to go to a dark place, even though it’s a comedy.

ESPN FILMS: 144 (9 p.m., ESPN) - This new documentary is set in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the 2020 WNBA season was played in Bradenton, Florida. During that season, 144 players from 12 teams spent the summer in a bubble. This is the inside story of what unfolded on and off the court over the two-and-a-half-month season.

B Positive (9:30 p.m., CBS) - Gina and Drew prepare for the transplant surgery — Gina looks for a new apartment and Drew celebrates his last day of dialysis. No word yet if this show will get renewed or canceled, but recent sexual misconduct allegations against star Thomas Middleditch don’t help. If CBS does cancel it, we beg someone to give Annaleigh Ashford and Linda Lavin a buddy comedy series ASAP.

(L-R): Will Sasso as Andy, William Fichtner as Adam, Allison Janney as Bonnie and Kinston, NC native Jaime Pressly as Jill in the series finale of “Mom” on CBS. Michael Yarish Warner Bros. / CBS

