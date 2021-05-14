What to Watch on Friday: Scott Peterson, Queen Elizabeth and new streaming movies

“20/20” examines the murder of Laci Peterson and whether or not her husband Scott Peterson deserves a new trial. ABC

The Queen Carries On (8 p.m., CBS) - Gayle King presents this special on the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The special includes interviews with former President Barack Obam, Sir Paul McCartney, photographer Mary McCartney, journalist Tina Brown and others.

Pride (8 p.m. FX / Hulu) - This six-part documentary series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s to today. Six renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation, spanning the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality. This starts out on FX with three episodes tonight, which are on Hulu the next day.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Eighteen years after being convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, will Scott Peterson receive a new trial? This two-hour “20/20” has new interviews with Janey Peterson, the sister-in-law of convicted killer Scott Peterson, and Pat Harris, Scott’s defense attorney. They discuss Scott’s side of the story, evidence which they claim proves his innocence and their hope to show the evidence to a jury if Scott’s verdict is overturned and he receives a new trial. “20/20” also features Scott’s never-before-heard audio from inside prison. The program dives into the details of the case including Laci and Scott’s seemingly perfect relationship, the desperate search by family and friends to find Laci, Scott’s secret relationship with another woman and Scott’s trial and conviction for the murder of Laci and their unborn child.

Blue Bloods (9 p.m., CBS) - In the two-hour Season 11 finale, Danny discovers his nephew has been working undercover within a gun-running organization for the ATF and that his cover may be blown. This has been renewed for a twelfth season.

Amy Adams (center) is Anna Fox in the Netflix original movie “Woman in the Window.” Also pictured, left to right: Jennifer Jason Leigh as Jane Russell, Brian Tyree Henry as Detective Little, Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell and Wyatt Russell as David. Netflix

The Woman in the Window (Netflix) - In this new movie, Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. Based on the best-selling novel adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller. The film also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Tracy Letts, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

MLK/FBI (Hulu) - Based on recently declassified files, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard explores the US government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO MAX) - Oscar winner Angelina Jolie stars in this new thriller, debuting in theaters and on HBO Max. The movie follows Hannah (Jolie), a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

