What to Watch Tuesday: More finales, with at least two shows ending for good

The Resident (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 4 finale, Conrad and Nic welcome the arrival of their baby girl, and Raptor’s life begins to fall apart and he is forced to turn to Cain for help. No word yet on renewal or cancellation of this series, but ratings have been down quite a bit this year.

Prodigal Son (9 p.m., Fox) - The search for a serial killer known as “The Woodsman” might help the NYPD find Malcolm, who has been taken by his father. This series has been tragically, criminally canceled by Fox after just two seasons. Might Netflix or Hulu swoop in for the rescue?

Black-ish (9 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 7 finale, Dre feels pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at Stevens & Lido and realizes he needs to make some big career changes. This is renewed for an eighth — and final — season.

Mixed-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 2 finale, adult Rainbow, Johan and Santamonica recall very different accounts of what happened the summer that they all got their new bicycles. In the ‘80s flashback, an overprotective Alicia’s worst fear comes true when one of the kids gets lost. This one didn’t make the cut, getting a cancellation from ABC.

Kylie Bunbury and Omar Metwally in the ABC series “Big Sky.” Darko Sikman ABC

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 1 finale, Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Meanwhile, Ronald leads the team on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. This season has been a wild, wild ride. ABC will bring it back for a second season, but creator David E. Kelley is handing over showrunner duties to Elwood Reid (“The Chi,” “The Bridge”).

Frontline: The Healthcare Divide (10 p.m., PBS NC) - An investigation into growing inequities in American health care exposed by COVID-19 and how the pressure for profit and uneven government support is creating a larger divide between rich and poor hospitals.

Broken Harts (discovery+) - A new documentary about one of the most upsetting true crime stories in recent years: the 2018 murder-suicide perpetrated by Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, who murdered their six adopted children by driving their SUV off of a cliff in Mendocino County, California. The documentary, based on the popular podcast of the same name, explores the family’s seemingly idyllic lifestyle, driven by activism, travel and community service. But after the story of the crash became known, it was discovered that their lives — particularly for the children — were not what they seemed to be. The two-hour film peels back the façade this family carefully curated, exposing chilling patterns of abuse, and multiple systems that failed to protect the lives of six innocent children.

