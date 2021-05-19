New PBS documentary on Billy Graham releases on streaming channel

The new American Experience documentary on the life and career of revered North Carolina evangelist Billy Graham is now available to stream.

The two-hour documentary, which made its PBS television debut on Monday, is streaming on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel starting Wednesday, May 19.

“Billy Graham” covers the preacher from his modest beginnings on a North Carolina farm, to his rise to prominence with a “fiery preaching style, movie-star good looks and effortless charm.”

According to American Experience, “Graham’s early fundamentalist sermons harnessed the apocalyptic anxieties of a post-atomic world, exhorting audiences to adopt the only possible solution: devoting one’s life to Christ.”

Graham gained followers worldwide and built a massive media empire. When he died in 2018, at the age of 99, it was estimated that he had preached in person to 210 million people.

Directed by Sarah Colt, the documentary examines his influence on American politics and culture, using interviews with historians, scholars, family members — and the words of Graham himself.

How to watch PBS Documentaries Prime Video

The PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel is a subscription video on demand channel that is exclusive to Amazon.

It costs $3.99 per month with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video Subscription via Prime Video Channels. It is only available in the U.S. It features roughly 900 hours of documentary programming, including the full catalog of films from Ken Burns, as well as American Masters, Frontline, Nature, NOVA and American Experience.

To buy ‘Billy Graham’ on DVD

You can also purchase a copy of the American Experience documentary “Billy Graham” by ordering online or by calling 1-800-531-4727.