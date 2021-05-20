What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the end of the line for ‘Last Man Standing’

Last Man Standing (9 p.m., Fox) - This series — which started out on ABC and was canceled, and then picked up by Fox — is ending for real this time, after nine seasons. In the one-hour finale, Mike (Tim Allen) teaches Kristin about work/life balance while Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. In the last half, Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, and the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye. Jay Leno and Kaitlyn Dever make guest appearances.

Gomorrah (HBO Max) - The entire fourth season lands on the HBO streaming channel today, turning the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito), the lone Savastano dynasty survivor: a character who has shed countless skins in the process of morphing from Don Pietro’s spoiled brat into family boss, husband and father.

Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock) - In his debut comedy special, Carmen Christopher does stand-up in the toughest room of all: the streets of New York City.

Too Close (AMC+) - Available on the AMC streaming channel, the full season of this new British psychological drama about a forensic psychiatrist (Emily Watson) assessing a woman accused of a heinous crime – and slowly falling victim to her manipulation.

