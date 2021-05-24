What to Watch on Monday: Tonight’s finales include (at least) 2 cancellations

Dawnn Lewis, left, and Angela Bassett in the Season 4 finale of “9-1-1 on FOX. FOX

9-1-1 (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 4 finale, Athena and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD. Renewed. The gang (hopefully all of them!?!) will return for Season 5.

9-1-1 Lone Star (9 p.m., Fox) - First of all — whew, last week’s episode was SAD! This week, in the Season 2 finale, Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin. This show has been renewed for a third season.

Black Lightning (9 p.m., The CW) - In the series finale, we get the final showdown between Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning) and Tobias Whale, and Jefferson is buried alive. This DC Comics series has been canceled after four seasons.

All Rise (10 p.m., CBS) - In this finale, Lola faces tension in all aspects of her life, and the pressure continues to mount when she agrees to allow media in the courtroom for a high-profile murder trial. CBS has canceled “All Rise,” so no third season.

Debris (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 1 finale, Bryan and Finola’s lives are changed forever as Maddox and INFLUX converge on the debris they are seeking. There is no word yet on whether this freshman series is canceled or renewed.

The Donut King (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This Independent Lens documentary tells the life story of Christy’s Donuts founder Ted Ngoy, who built a multimillion-dollar company in the U.S. after fleeing Cambodia.

