What to Watch on Tuesday: CBS and NBC finales, plus a Mike Tyson documentary

The Skin We’re In (7:30 p.m., WRAL) - On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, this new WRAL documentary examines racial discrimination through personal stories from people of color who have experienced discrimination, bias and microaggression first hand. This will rebroadcast on FOX50 on May 30 at 5 p.m. You can also watch online at wraldocumentary.com, or stream on the WRAL app through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and YouTube starting tonight at 7:30.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout (8 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour documentary tracks Mike Tyson’s youth and his transition from a bullied kid once he discovers his true power, which becomes the basis for his reputation as “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Byron Pitts interviews Tyson, and there are also interviews with Larry Holmes, Darryl Strawberry, Peter Heller, Rosie Perez, Ross Greenburg.

NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 18 finale, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. This is renewed.

FBI (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 finale, five prominent men are gunned down at a trendy New York restaurant, and the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel, triggering a showdown between Isobel and Vargas. This is renewed for a fourth season.

This Is Us (10 p.m., NBC) - The family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding in the Season 5 finale.

After Floyd: The Year That Shook the World (10 p.m., ABC) - This special chronicles the dramatic and epic events surrounding George Floyd’s death one year ago and considers where the country goes from this point forward. Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes co-host.

Race Matters: America After George Floyd (10 p.m., PBS NC) - A look at America a year after the death of George Floyd, including communities around the U.S. that have seen protests, police killings and hate crimes.

FBI: Most Wanted (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 2 finale, Jubal enlists the help of Jess and his team in tracking down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have turned dirty. This will be back for Season 3. NOTE: CBS has also ordered a “FBI: International” for next season.

Between Black & Blue (Sundance Now) - This true crime documentary series explores the extraordinary story of two New York City detectives who are convicted of the sensational 1975 murder of a Denver businessman, their decades-long fight to clear their names and the hunt for one of the confessed gunmen who may hold all the answers – a man placed into witness protection by law enforcement over 40 years ago.

